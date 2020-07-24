A personal message from Fr Charles Briggs

A message from Fr Charles Briggs

Dear friends,I must let you know that my health has recently taken a turn for the worse. Just over two weeks ago I woke up to find that a tooth had fallen out. After a visit to the hospital, I was diagnosed with cancer of the jaw.Since then, events have moved quickly. After some investigation, the doctors have told me that there is no effective treatment for my condition and that the tumour is growing fast. Although it is difficult to predict with accuracy how quickly things may develop, it is likely that I may have only months, or weeks, left for this world. My mobility has further decreased since my diagnosis and quite soon I will need to move into nursing care.Your prayers would naturally be very much appreciated. As a priest, I am well familiar with the truths of our faith concerning the last things of death, judgement, hell, and heaven, but the end of life here below is a trial for which none may presume on being fully prepared to face.I will offer up my sufferings; for you, my dear family and friends, in reparation for my sins, and in union with our dear Saviour’s redeeming sacrifice on the Cross.My apologies if I do not get to say “Goodbye” personally, but as St Thomas More said, “Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in heaven.